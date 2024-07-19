HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 441 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,391,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.2 %

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $11.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $945.83. The stock had a trading volume of 192,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $924.71 and a 200 day moving average of $934.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

