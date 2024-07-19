HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Carter’s worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.81. 915,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,913. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRI

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.