HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,190,000 after acquiring an additional 351,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,516,000 after acquiring an additional 139,258 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.28. 846,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,404. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $191.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.