HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in IDEX by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.97. The company had a trading volume of 366,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,134. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.87.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.