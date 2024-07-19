HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 406 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,552,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,291,480. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

