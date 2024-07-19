Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.0 days.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24.
About Guardian Capital Group
