Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.10) price target on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is currently 8,888.89%.
About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
