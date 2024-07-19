Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.10) price target on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend

GSF opened at GBX 61.30 ($0.79) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £309.63 million, a P/E ratio of 681.11 and a beta of 0.36. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 58.80 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 102.40 ($1.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is currently 8,888.89%.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

