Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

GBDC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 88,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at $21,762,776.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

