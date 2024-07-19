Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Golden Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.26. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 223.07%.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

