Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target Increased to $44.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $35.50 to $44.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s current price.
GLNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 35,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
