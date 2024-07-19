Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Gap Down to $34.75

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.75, but opened at $33.67. Global X Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 56,399 shares changing hands.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30.

Institutional Trading of Global X Silver Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

