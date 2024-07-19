GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

