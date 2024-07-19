Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Evercore ISI

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Down 2.6 %

GPC stock opened at $140.26 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $168.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,159,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,222,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.