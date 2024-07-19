Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.73

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 104173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $770.11 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 760,739 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genesis Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,411,000 after acquiring an additional 262,784 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,188,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,499,000 after acquiring an additional 59,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,743,000 after acquiring an additional 189,610 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 479.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,417,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,536 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

