General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $158.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.68. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,623,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.