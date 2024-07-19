General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Increased to $293.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $293.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $307.94.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $293.46 on Monday. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $212.84 and a 12-month high of $302.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

