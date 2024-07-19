General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,488,000 after buying an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,284,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,764,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,348,000 after buying an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,040,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.94.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.45. 339,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,703. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.76. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

