FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Lowered by Analyst

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.70 to C$18.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.54.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$14.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.18 and a twelve month high of C$17.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.72.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.