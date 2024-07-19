FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,331,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 141,625 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,882,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 934,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,057. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

