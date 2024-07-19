Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.38.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.82 and a beta of 1.08. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

