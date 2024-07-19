Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,535 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,228. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

