Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,474 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

