Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 18,588 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 164,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,791. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

