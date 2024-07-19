Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Trading Up 15.4%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 252,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 504,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 price target on shares of Fortune Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

