Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Trading Up 15.4%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 252,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 504,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 price target on shares of Fortune Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Fortune Minerals Stock Up 23.1 %
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
