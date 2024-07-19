Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.18.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

