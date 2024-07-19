FMC Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

FMC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FMC to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $57.82. 1,651,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. FMC has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $96.81.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

