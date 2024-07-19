Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Get Fluor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FLR

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Fluor has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $51.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after purchasing an additional 53,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 98,381 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.