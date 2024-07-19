Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.