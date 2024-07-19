FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $186.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $162.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.96. FirstService has a twelve month low of $134.77 and a twelve month high of $171.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 8,066.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in FirstService by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

