First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at TD Cowen

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $949.62 million, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.