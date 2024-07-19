First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 201.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Walmart were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.94. 4,526,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,375,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $570.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $71.33.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

