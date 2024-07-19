First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FHN

First Horizon Stock Down 1.5 %

FHN stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,574,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,640,000 after buying an additional 627,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728,357 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,641,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,526,000 after purchasing an additional 883,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,487,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.