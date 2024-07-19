First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Aviat Networks worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,617,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,330,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,005. The firm has a market cap of $363.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.56 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVNW shares. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVNW

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,509.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.