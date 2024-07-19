First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,088 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 44,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIIN traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. 125,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $623.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Insteel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

