First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,982 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 109,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 640,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 33,040,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720,091 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,346,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 65,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $388,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,928,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,356,309. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $7.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

