First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Leonardo DRS worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 5,608.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 943,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 209,005 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,795,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 289.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 537,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 399,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

DRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ:DRS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.61. 245,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,471. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

