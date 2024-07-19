First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $11.32 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Commercial Metals worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $94,722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,450,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after buying an additional 229,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,701.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 215,131 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.63. 323,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,562. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMC. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

