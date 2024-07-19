First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Stericycle worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 22,325.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.45. 502,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,449. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -265.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

