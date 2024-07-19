Financial Review: Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Repligen and Genocea Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Repligen alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 2 9 0 2.82 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repligen currently has a consensus price target of $193.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.22%.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Repligen has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.6% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repligen and Genocea Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $638.76 million 11.17 $41.58 million $0.25 510.54 Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million N/A -$33.20 million N/A N/A

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 2.44% 3.95% 2.90% Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Repligen beats Genocea Biosciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration, buffer exchange, and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and ProConnex TFDF flow paths. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Genocea Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 11, 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.