Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.13.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,674,154.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

