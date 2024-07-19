Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.140–0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0 million-$11.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.7 million.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.69. 147,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,891. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $143.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRAM shares. StockNews.com raised Everspin Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $105,962.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,424 shares of company stock valued at $207,009 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

