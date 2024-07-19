EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at $672,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at $664,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in EverQuote by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,176,860.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $137,556.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,556,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,341,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,327. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of EVER traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $869.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

