Evercore ISI Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $97.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.32.
Welltower Stock Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.
Insider Transactions at Welltower
In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 471.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in Welltower by 23.2% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
