Evercore ISI Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $205.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.12.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $173.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.17. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $177.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $516,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 987,834 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,564,000 after acquiring an additional 537,276 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after acquiring an additional 525,705 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

