Ethereum Classic Price Hits $23.61 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.49 billion and $140.38 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $23.61 or 0.00035121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,308.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.02 or 0.00583159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00109301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00240492 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00049707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00070085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,983,396 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

