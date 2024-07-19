Ethena USDe One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.02 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $3.40 billion and $21.02 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,401,547,156 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,398,648,329.314932. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99898659 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $18,070,456.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

