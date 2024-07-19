Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Core Laboratories Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million.

CLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

