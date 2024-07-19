Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 481,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 381,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 87,785 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $1,844,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 13,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

