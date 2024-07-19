Entropy Technologies LP Invests $345,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kyndryl stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.30. 61,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

