Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Sells $438,098.25 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 17,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $438,098.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 376,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Anish Patel sold 30,978 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $775,998.90.

On Thursday, June 6th, Anish Patel sold 1,133 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $22,727.98.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Anish Patel sold 1,107 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,675.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Anish Patel sold 260 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $6,515.60.

On Monday, May 6th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $110,760.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELVN. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.